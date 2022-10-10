'Driving is a right. It's not a privilege' | Hit-and-runs on the rise in Indianapolis

"We're going to figure out who you are. Lots of times there are witnesses that always come forth and provide our detectives with that information," said Young.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is searching for a hit-and-run driver who they said left a man to die.

Police said it happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near 10th Street and North Sheridan Avenue.

"When you have this much traffic, things happen," said Clinton Webster.

Webster, who lives in the neighborhood, says it's hard to fathom who would hit a pedestrian and then take off.

"To leave a human being just injured and helpless, you know, what are we coming to in this world for people to do something like that?" said Webster.

IMPD said it's happening more often. So far this year, police have investigated a total of 21 fatal hit-and-runs.

Of those, 16 were pedestrians and three were bicyclists — the highest on record since 2011.

In 2020, there were a total of 20 fatal hit-and-runs. Of those, 13 pedestrians were killed.

"Driving is a right. It's not a privilege," said Ofc. William Young of IMPD. "We're going to figure out who you are. Lots of times there are witnesses that always come forth and provide our detectives with that information."

Neighbors like Webster have this message for drivers: "No matter what, if you run over a human being, stop and see if you can help," said Webster.

It can make all the difference between life and death.

"If you're just able to stop at that moment maybe we can get IEMS there quicker or officers there quicker to be able to save that person's life," said Young.