IMPD responds to deadly shooting near 21st and Emerson

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers responded to a deadly shooting on Indianapolis' east side Saturday afternoon.
Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2000 block of Kildare Avenue. Police discovered a victim with gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced dead.
IMPD initially said that the suspect had not yet been caught and is still in the area. He was located roughly an hour later.
No further information was released.
This story will be updated.