IMPD responds to deadly shooting near 21st and Emerson

One person was killed in a shooting in the 2000 block of Kildare Avenue on Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers responded to a deadly shooting on Indianapolis' east side Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2000 block of Kildare Avenue. Police discovered a victim with gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced dead.

IMPD initially said that the suspect had not yet been caught and is still in the area. He was located roughly an hour later.

UPDATE - The person officers were attempting to locate has been detained. Police are not aware of any ongoing threat to the public reference this incident. https://t.co/f3wR6vf5Gc — IMPD (@IMPDnews) August 12, 2023

No further information was released.