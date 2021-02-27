IMPD responds to accident, finds gunshot victim on south side

Officers found a person who appeared to have been shot south of Southport Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead on the south side.

A police spokesman said officers were responding to a possible accident at Weber Drive and Orinoco Avenue in Southport Crossing residential complex off Stop 10 Road, and found a person who appeared to have been shot.

The victim, whose identity has not been shared by authorities, was confirmed dead by medics.