IMPD: Woman killed in far southwest Indy shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a woman was killed in a shooting on the city's far southwest side early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call about a person shot in the 8600 block of Orchard Grove Lane, near County Line Road and Trotter Road, around 7:30 a.m. on July 22. First responders located a deceased woman with gunshot wound/s.

Another resident of the home told police they found the victim and was speaking with detectives, who were applying for search warrants for the home, an IMPD spokesperson told 13News.

Officers did not find any signs that anyone had broken into the home and are asking any neighborhoods with helpful information to come forward.

The exact nature of the relationship between the victim and resident was not disclosed. An IMPD spokesperson said the incident was being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Larry Craciunoiu at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Larry.Craciunoiu@inyd.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.