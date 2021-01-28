IMPD reports 2 arrests in March 2020 homicide on northwest side

Police found 20-year-old D’Londre Calmes shot on the interstate ramp on the evening of March, 22, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives made two arrests in a March 2020 shooting that left a man dead on the city's northwest side.

Police found 20-year-old D’Londre Calmes shot on the I-65 interstate ramp near Lafayette Road on the evening of March 22, 2020. Medics pronounced Calmes dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, detectives announced that they had arrested 20-year-old Austin Green and Sincere Dupree in the Calmes shooting.

Dupree was already in custody following his Nov. 19, 2020 arrest.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will review the case and determine a final charging decision.