IMPD releases video of SWAT officers' deadly shooting of suspect

Police said the shooting happened in the 500 block of South Holt Road on October 2.
Credit: IMPD
Police shared a photo of a gun and other weapons that were found the in the bedroom where the suspect and the woman he was holding hostage were found.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released police body camera video Friday in the Oct. 2 deadly shooting of a suspect in the 500 block of South Holt Road. 

Police said just after 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the report of a domestic disturbance with a weapon. 

Police claim 40-year-old Thomas Talley was holding his girlfriend hostage in a bedroom. An officer told other officers on the scene that he was familiar with Tally and that Tally was known to be erratic, aggressive and in possession of firearms. In the video, a person is heard saying, “put the gun down.” 

Police said negotiations lasted nearly 50 minutes with Talley. During the negotiations, police said they heard a shot fired from inside a bedroom.

SWAT team members entered the bedroom and fired numerous shots. Police said Tally was armed with a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine. 

The hostage was not hurt and taken to a safe location. 

Thomas Talley died at the scene.

WARNING: The IMPD video contains graphic images and language. Viewer discretion is advised. Those still wishing to view it can find it by clicking here.

