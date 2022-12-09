IMPD releases video of SWAT officers' deadly shooting of suspect

Police said the shooting happened in the 500 block of South Holt Road on October 2.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released police body camera video Friday in the Oct. 2 deadly shooting of a suspect in the 500 block of South Holt Road.

Police said just after 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the report of a domestic disturbance with a weapon.

Police claim 40-year-old Thomas Talley was holding his girlfriend hostage in a bedroom. An officer told other officers on the scene that he was familiar with Tally and that Tally was known to be erratic, aggressive and in possession of firearms. In the video, a person is heard saying, “put the gun down.”

Police said negotiations lasted nearly 50 minutes with Talley. During the negotiations, police said they heard a shot fired from inside a bedroom.

SWAT team members entered the bedroom and fired numerous shots. Police said Tally was armed with a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine.

The hostage was not hurt and taken to a safe location.

Thomas Talley died at the scene.