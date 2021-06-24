IMPD releases incident video on investigation into officers shooting domestic disturbance suspect

Curtis Walker was charged with attempted murder, attempted domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, and attempted murder on a police officer.

INDIANAPOLIS — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is a previous report from the day the shooting occurred.

IMPD released a "Critical Incident Video" summarizing an investigation into officers shooting a domestic disturbance suspect on May 31, 2021.

IMPD said officers were called to a home on the east side near Washington Street and Colorado Avenue, by a woman saying her boyfriend had a knife. Dispatchers said they could hear the man, later identified as Curtis Walker, threaten to kill his girlfriend.

As officers approached the home, they said they could hear a man and woman arguing. They then heard a woman scream as another woman answered the door. After several people came out of the home, officers said they went inside.

Once inside, officers said Walker came out of a bedroom with a knife in his hand and lunged at one of the officers.

In the bodycam video released, you can see Walker chase one of the officer's down the hall as both officers fire their guns at him.

Walker was shot multiple times and was taken to Eskenazi Hospital by medics who were already on the scene and had provided treatment immediately after the shooting, police said.

On June 3, Walker was charged with attempted murder, attempted domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, and attempted murder on a police officer.

The officers were identified as William Fulton and Theodore Howlett, both two-year veterans of the department.

The incident is still being investigated by IMPD's Critical Incident Response Team. Internal Affairs is also investigating the officers' actions.