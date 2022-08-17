IMPD releases image of truck suspected in deadly bicyclist hit-and-run on Indy's southeast side

The cyclist was identified Monday as 63-year-old Willie Earl Bryant.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released a surveillance image of a truck suspected of hitting and killing a bicyclist Sunday evening.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on South Emerson Avenue at Calhoun Street, which is just north of Raymond Avenue.

An IMPD spokesperson said the cyclist, identified Monday as 63-year-old Willie Earl Bryant by the Marion County Coroner's Office, was going north on Emerson when he was struck.

The truck is now being described as a Ford F-Series pickup, first-generation ranging between the years of 1998-2007. It has a dark makeshift or homemade flatbed. The truck is believed to have damage on the passenger's side. The vehicle's rear taillights were not working, according to police.

Bryant was pronounced dead after the crash.