IMPD releases edited video of officer fatally shooting man during chase on city's near northeast side

The incident on Aug. 3 at East 34th Street and North Parker Avenue left 49-year-old Gary Dwayne Harrell dead.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has released edited video of an officer fatally shooting and killing a man earlier in August.

The video shows the moments leading up to the officer fatally shooting 49-year-old Gary Dwayne Harrell as he was running from police following a traffic stop on the city's near northeast side.

The officer was identified as 28-year veteran Douglas Correll.

WARNING: The video released by IMPD has graphic images and language. Those interested in viewing it can find it here.

Around 9:40 a.m. on Aug. 3, police said Correll tried to stop a car for reckless driving at East 34th Street and North Parker Avenue, near North Keystone Avenue, around 9:40 a.m. on Aug. 3.

IMPD said the driver, later identified as Harrell, got out of the car, then got back in, before getting out again and running.

According to IMPD, Correll chased after Harrell and said Harrell had a gun in his right hand and a cell phone in his left hand.

From the video released by police, Harrell can be seen running directly away from the officer when Correll can be heard saying, "Stop it! Drop it!" Within a second of saying that, and with Harrell's back to the officer and looking away from the officer, Correll fired two shots and Harrell was hit once.

IMPD claims a second officer immediately began first aid on Harrell, but from the edited video released, it is unclear how much time actually passed after Harrell was shot. Harrell was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries.

According to IMPD, officers found the gun Harrell was carrying where he dropped it in the driveway after being shot.

Police confirmed no officers were injured or anyone else other than the suspect.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene to conduct the criminal investigation.

A separate administrative investigation is being conducted by IMPD Internal Affairs.

Correll had been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shooting investigations.

A statement from the attorney for the family of Harrell reads in part:

Gary Harrell made a poor choice on August 3, 2023 shortly after he was pulled over by IMPD Officer Douglas Correll on suspicion of reckless driving, a misdemeanor. He grabbed his cell phone and handgun and ‘attempted’ to run away from Officer Correll. Gary suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle accident years before, and he was not capable of moving very quickly. So, as seen in the video, he was stumbling away from Officer Correll, as opposed to sprinting. Although Gary made a poor choice that morning, it should not have cost him his life. What is undisputed from the video is that Gary had his back to Correll as he moved away from him. Gary never assaulted, or even touched, Correll. Officer Correll gave one command—‘Stop! Drop it!’—but failed to give Gary any time to comply before gunning him down.