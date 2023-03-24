Bodycam video from IMPD shows moments suspect allegedly rammed police cars

Body camera video released by IMPD Friday appeared to show when squad cars were rammed by a suspect, who later sustained multiple gunshot wounds from officers.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released new bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting that left three officers injured, and a suspect shot multiple times, after he was suspected of ramming into three squad cars following a pursuit last month.

On Feb. 25, just after 5 p.m. IMPD started a pursuit that ended in the 300 block of Poplar Road, which is near Michigan Street and Emerson Avenue.

Officers in the area of 19th Street and Campbell Avenue, which is one block west of Arlington Avenue, located a black Ford F-250 truck. An alert also told officers that there might be a stolen gun associated with the truck.

IMPD then started a pursuit that ended in the 300 block of Poplar Road, near Michigan Street and Emerson Avenue.

When police tried to stop the pickup, the driver, identified as 42-year-old George Leachman, allegedly put the truck in reverse and slammed into a squad car, activating airbags and causing the police vehicle to become disabled, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley told 13News shortly after the incident.

Newly released, edited bodycam footage from the officer-involved shooting mostly depicts alternating viewpoints between the body cameras of two officers involved in the incident - IMPD Officers Fague and Herrera.

The first officer Leachman was accused of ramming into was transported to the hospital with a head injury. Bodycam video seems to show that officer was rammed first. "He's going to ram me," the officer reported over the radio shortly before it happened. Airbags deployed shortly after. That officer is never identified in the video by IMPD.

The unidentified officer then gave Leachman's direction to other responding officers and indicated the suspect was going westbound. The unidentified officer also reported his car was inoperable at that point.

IMPD said Fague then initiated a pursuit of Leachman. The edited bodycam video then switches to Herrera's perspective, who said "He's trying to ram me, heads up," multiple times before airbags went off in his squad car.

"I'm good, I'm good. Go, go go," he could be heard saying in the video.

The video then switches to the bodycam of the third officer involved in the incident, Officer Fague. Shortly after Fague's car also seemed to get hit, and airbags were deployed, officers can be heard engaging in multiple rounds of gunfire.

At that point, IMPD said Leachman was still in the driver's seat of the stolen F-250, and the vehicle was in motion.

Footage from Hererra's bodycam, which picks back up in IMPD's edited clip after his car got hit, shows another viewpoint of when officers fired the first shots at Leachman.

Herrera yelled for Leachman to get on the ground. Those same moments from Fague's body camera show when Leachman exited the truck and got on the ground. Fague then radioed in the location. Fague retreated slightly, then ordered Leachman back into the truck.

As Leachman laid on the ground, Fague could be heard yelling, "I got him covered here. I think my wrist is broke."

The video then shows a side-by-side comparison of the respective body cameras of Fague and Herrera.

The video then showed the moments officers approach Leachman, who had been shot multiple times.

"We're gonna help you, you better hang out. I'm with you, let's go," one officer said.

Officers ordered Leachman to put his hands behind his back, at which point Leachman responded he could not because he was shot. Officer then handcuffed him.

"I can't, I'm hurt," Leachman said to an officer.

"You're hurt? So am I. You're going to be alright," one officer can be heard saying in the video.

As officers put handcuffs on Leachman, blood can be seen soaked through his clothes on his left side. Leachman reiterated multiple times he had been shot.

"We got at least multiple shots," one officer reported.

Leachman was transported to the hospital in stable condition with multiple gunshot wounds, according to IMPD.

Detectives later found a 9mm handgun on the rear passenger's side floorboard, but did not find evidence it was fired during the incident.

In total, three IMPD squad cars allegedly sustained damage from Leachman: one squad car belonging to an unidentified officer, Officer Fague's and Officer Herrera's. They were "rendered inoperable," according to IMPD.

The three injured officers involved were transported to the hospital, treated and released.

Leachman was charged with three counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official, two counts of resisting law enforcement with prior conviction. Both are Level 5 felonies.

The incident is currently being investigated by IMPD Critical Incident Team, according to IMPD. A separate investigation will be conducted by IMPD's Internal Affairs Unit.