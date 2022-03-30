IMPD recovers 20 stolen cars

Several of the vehicles were performance models like the Dodge Challenger Hellcat.

INDIANAPOLIS — A shots fired call led IMPD investigators to recovering 20 stolen cars.

Police were originally called to the 3400 block of Adams Street on the report of gunshots. They then got word about two stolen vehicles in the 3400 block of North Euclid Avenue, near East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive.

On March 29, officers served a search warrant at the property and checked 100 cars. Officers found 20 of the vehicles had been stolen. Many of those stolen cars and trucks were being disassembled.

IMPD told 13News the majority of the stolen cars were Dodge and Chrysler models. Several of the vehicles were performance models like the Dodge Challenger Hellcat. IMPD has recovered multiple stolen Hellcats recently and is urging anyone with that car to make sure it is properly secured.

Most of the stolen cars were from Indiana, but some were from Michigan, Georgia and Tennessee.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

IMPD was assisted in the investigation by the National Insurance Crime Bureau.