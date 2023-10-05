Police bring criminal justice system to victim families to help ease investigation frustrations

Wednesday night, IMPD invited families impacted by violent crimes to meet at the Justice Center for a conversation.

INDIANAPOLIS — Long after the crime scene is cleared and police cars clear the area, the investigation into a crime like murder can continue for weeks, sometimes years later.

A lot of evidence and investigation goes into making a criminal case against someone, a process guaranteed under the law, but one that can be frustrating for families who've lost a loved one.

Wednesday night, IMPD invited families impacted by violent crimes to meet at the Justice Center for a conversation. They're hopeful those here will leave with a better sense of how the criminal justice system works, why the process moves so slowly and help to clear up potential frustrations over the investigative process.

Police, together with crime lab and homicide investigators, the coroner, the prosecutor's office, even the chaplain's office and victim assistance unit with IMPD were on hand Wednesday evening to meet with families of homicide victims, explaining the process of how they seek justice.

Capt. Roger Spurgeon, commander of IMPD's Homicide Branch, said criminal cases, even seemingly simple ones, can move slowly.

“They typically are very intense, time-intensive, labor-intensive, even in the cases where the suspect is on the scene and it’s solved right away. There’s still many steps that need to be gone through,” Spurgeon said.

And a lot of challenges can bring investigations to a halt.

“Lack of witnesses for example, you know a lot of people tend to be hesitant about being involved in a homicide investigation in any form. It’s a serious issue to be involved in," Spurgeon said. "So we understand there’s hesitance about that however we absolutely need the community’s help to be able to solve these cases."

Immediately after a homicide or violent crime, IMPD's victim assistance unit is on hand to help families that want it. They can provide resources, access to counseling, supports and sometimes a line between investigators and the family.

“We work with the families, homicide in particular, in being a liaison between the detective and the family, maybe getting them the answers they are requesting,” said Lisa Brown, IMPD victim assistance manager.

And many that came out for the meeting had questions.

Cheryl Shockley, whose son Jack was murdered in 2020, said she wants clear answers on witness protection both before and after cases.

“I am concerned about the safety of witnesses that come forward. We lost one and two others, I’m afraid we might lose,” Shockley said. "That was my question tonight, I'm not satisfied until I find out what they are doing to protect these two brave men that testified and got justice for our son, Jack. Without their testimony, we would not have had a case."

Wednesday's meeting got a mixed review from those in attendance.

Many that came out say they appreciate what police are trying to do. But many still have concerns over when someone can or should be charged and tried. Others point to a lack of clarity from either the prosecutor's office or investigators and sometimes, a lack of response entirely throughout the case.

"Tried to find out how this investigation works because I had questions that I feel haven't been answered and really feel like I still haven't gotten nowhere. It's rough," said Derico Young.

Young's daughter was murdered in May 2021. He said he felt investigators made no effort to find his daughter's missing car in an effort to find her killer and asked why more information about suspect vehicle descriptions weren't made more widely available.

“As far as the prosecutor, nothing. I didn’t get nowhere because I had questions and I just had to stop. Like I’m not about to tear up, because this here is too much and it’s just not right,” Young said.

"I personally think it went well. I didn't like what the prosecutor said. Unfortunately we have a lot of homicides that are going on in our city because of Indiana laws. But overall, I got a lot more information," said Lachelle Norton, whose son was murdered.

This won't be the end of the conversation between families and investigators.