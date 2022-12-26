IMPD investigating shooting on northeast side

Officers responded to the 9500 block of East 39th Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on the city's northeast side late Sunday.

Officers responded to the 9500 block of East 39th Street, just north of East 38th Street and between North Post and North Mitthoefer roads, shortly before 10:30 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

There they located a victim who was described by police only as awake and breathing.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and aggravated assault detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation.

No further information on the shooting was provided by police.