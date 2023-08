Officers responded to the 7100 block of Pluto Drive, southeast of South Girls School and Rockville roads, around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' west side early Wednesday.

Around 6:15 a.m., officers responded to the 7100 block of Pluto Drive, southeast of South Girls School Road and Rockville Road, for a report of a person shot.

There they located a victim who was listed in critical condition, IMPD said.

Additional details were not immediately available.