IMPD: Person injured in east side shooting

Officers responded to the intersection of East 16th Street and North Ritter Avenue around 3 a.m. Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side Thursday morning.

Around 3 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 16th Street and North Ritter Avenue for a report of a person shot. There they located a victim who was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

Police described the victim's condition only as "awake and breathing."

No additional information on the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available. Aggravated assault detectives are investigating the incident.