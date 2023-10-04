IMPD: Person with apparent gunshot wounds found dead on near west side

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of West 10th Street, near King Avenue, for a report of a person down.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a man with apparent gunshot wounds was found dead on Indianapolis' near west side early Monday.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of West 10th Street, near King Avenue, for a report of a person down. Police found a man in an alley with apparent gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook told 13News that detectives believe the shooting occurred sometime during the night, and they are asking people nearby who may have seen or heard anything suspicious during the night to come forward.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will determine the man's exact cause of death and release his name once family has been notified.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email James.Hurt@indy.gov.