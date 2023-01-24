IMPD: Person found dead on downtown street had been stabbed

Police said they discovered a body in the 200 block of South Illinois Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a body was discovered on a downtown Indianapolis street early Tuesday morning.

Officers sent to the 200 block of South Illinois Street around 1 a.m. found a man down on the west side of the street.

Police said the man had an apparent stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and are working to obtain video from cameras in the area.

If you have information, contact IMPD Det. Chris Winter at 317-327-3475.