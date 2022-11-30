Man found dead on Indy's east side after being shot

Officers responded to the 600 block of Woods Crossing Drive, near English Ave and I-465, around 2 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead on Indianapolis' east side early Wednesday.

Around 2 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 600 block of Woods Crossing Drive, near South Mitchner and English avenues, for a report of a person down.

There they located a man with an apparent gunshot wound who was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion county Coroner's Office will release the man's name once his family has been notified.

Based on preliminary information, IMPD said there is no known threat to the public and no arrest has been made.

There were previous calls for shots fired in the neighborhood earlier in the night which are still being investigated, IMPD said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Stephanie Herr at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Stephanie.Herr2@indy.gov.