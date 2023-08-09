IMPD: Man killed in shooting near 10th Street and Emerson Avenue

The shooting was reported around 5:45 a.m. Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person died following a shooting on Indianapolis' east side Friday morning.

Around 5:45 a.m. Sept. 8, officers responded to the 1200 block of Wallace Avenue, near 10th Street and Emerson Avenue, for a report of a person shot.

Officers located a man in a garage who was transported to Methodist Hospital in "very critical" condition, police at the scene told 13News.

IMPD later confirmed the victim had died from his injuries.

No additional information on the circumstances of the incident was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.