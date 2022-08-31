IMPD: Man critically injured in northeast side shooting

IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East 65th Street and Johnson Road around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side Wednesday morning.

IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East 65th Street and Johnson Road, near Skiles Test Nature Park, around 6:15 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound(s) who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

At the time of publishing, IMPD had not provided any information about the circumstances of the shooting or shared if there were any suspects in the case.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.