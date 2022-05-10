Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's near northeast side

Officers responded to the 2000 block of East 38th Street shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' near northeast side early Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 2000 block of East 38th Street, a few blocks west of North Keystone Avenue, for a report of a person shot. There they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound/s who was last listed in critical condition.

As of early Wednesday morning, police had not shared any information on the circumstances of the shooting or stated if there were any suspects in the case.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.