IMPD: Person critically injured in near northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' near northeast side early Friday.

Shortly after 2:15 a.m. Aug. 18, officers responded to the intersection of East 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue for a report of a person shot. There they located a victim who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 13News crew at the scene observed a significant police presence at a gas station near the intersection.

No additional information on the circumstances of the shooting, including if any suspects have been identified by police, has been released.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.