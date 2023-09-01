IMPD officer involved in shooting during reported break-in; K-9 officer in critical condition after stabbing

According to a social media post by IMPD, the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of West Raymond Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD K-9 is in critical condition after being stabbed during the investigation of a reported break-in on the south side of Indianapolis Friday night.

The suspect in the break-in is also in critical condition after a shooting involving an IMPD officer.

According to IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer, officers responded to a report of a break-in at Greene's Auto & Truck Service at 111 West Raymond Street just before 8 p.m.

Officers at the scene reportedly saw signs of a forced entry into the business and the business owner could see someone inside the building on security cameras.

Weilhammer said at some point after officers ordered the subject to come out of the building, an officer was involved in a shooting. The suspect was taken into custody and is in critical condition at Eskenazi Hospital with what Weilhammer described as "injuries consistent with a gunshot."

The K-9 suffered stab wounds in the incident and was taken to an emergency vet in the Beech Grove area in critical condition.

"They are officers, too," Weilhammer said of the K-9s on the IMPD force. "They are considered a friend to the officer's family."

No officers were injured in the incident, police said.

Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.