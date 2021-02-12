IMPD identifies 2 officers stabbed on near north side

Police called the incident "an unprovoked attack." A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor has identified the two police officers who were stabbed during an incident with a 20-year-old man earlier this month.

Officers Stephen Elliott, a 21-year veteran, and Officer Ryne Lane, a four-year veteran, were the officers stabbed. One was stabbed in the neck, and the other in the chest. IMPD has not said which officer suffered which injuries, but confirmed both have been released from the hospital.

Elliott and Lane responded to the 1400 block of Fairfield Avenue, just south of the Indiana State Fairgrounds, on a disturbance call around 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 1. They came into contact with Deonta Donell Williams, who reported another person was harassing him down the street. When the officers turned to locate where the other person might be, the man stabbed both officers, said IMPD Assistant Chief Bailey.

The officers issued verbal commands to Williams. Bailey said they shot him when he did not comply.

Williams was armed with multiple knives, which were recovered at the scene, IMPD said. One of those knives broke during the attack. Additionally, Bailey said Williams placed the initial 911 call.

Bailey called the incident "an unprovoked attack" and Williams has since been charged with two counts of attempted murder and had his initial hearing Tuesday. According to jail records, he is still in custody at the Marion County jail.