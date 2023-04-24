Officers helped transport injured officers during last week's shooting

Two IMPD officers wounded in a shooting on the east side were quickly taken to Eskenazi Hospital - not by EMS, but by fellow officers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Many within IMPD are still processing last Thursday's shootout off 30th Street near Post Road that left one man dead and two officers shot.

"Anytime an officer is seriously injured, particularly if an officer is shot, it shocks the conscience. Our officers are resilient and they're doing what they need to do to serve the community and that's not going to change," said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

Thursday, those IMPD officers were quickly taken to Eskenazi Hospital - not by EMS, but by fellow officers.

Foley explained if an officer is seriously injured and medics aren't already on scene or expected to be very quickly, officers have the option to take their brothers in blue into a trauma center themselves.

"It's a split decision that officers have to make on scene. If they're on scene and the incident happens, they're more likely to just put the officer in the car and go," Foley said.

It's a practice IMPD has used more and more over the years, according to Foley, including last February.

"Officers don't want to feel helpless," Foley said. "And one thing they can do is take action and one of those actions is getting that officer to the hospital very quickly. We saw when Officer (Tommy) Mangan was shot, the fire department put him in a fire engine and got him to the hospital."

But officers have been trained by IEMS to help not just officers, but the community when they're at the scene, too, Foley said. Trauma kits in their cars have chest seals and tourniquets to help victims after an emergency or a shooting.

"Those kits have been used on our officers, but also on citizens," Foley said. "We've seen many times where our officers are using these kits, chest seals and tourniquets, in particular, to apply to citizens and that's resulted in many lives saved."

As for the two officers who were shot last week, they've since been released from the hospital. That's welcome news for the entire department now breathing a sigh of relief.