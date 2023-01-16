IMPD officers take part in new breathwork training

The training helps officers reduce anxiety and stress during intense encounters during emergency calls.

INDIANAPOLIS — A pair of IMPD officers is undergoing a new type of wellness training that will help improve how they respond to 911 calls.

Jesse Coomer is a professional breath work coach and has been training police officers across the country on how to control their breathing.

Coomer said this training helps officers reduce anxiety and stress during intense encounters during emergency calls. Each training program lasts for about 20 weeks and covers everything from 15-minute breathing exercises to relaxing ice baths.

"They're getting coaching and instruction for about that amount of time because I want to make sure these people really understand it, and then after that, they still have me as a resource," Coomer said. "Each year we recertify, so we go over the newest updates and the science, the newest updates and things like that."

IMPD officer Kari Pennington is one of the two officers currently undergoing the training. Once she has completed her training, she will be able to pass along what she learns to other IMPD officers and new recruits.

"I have to bring this to recruits. I believe so strongly in this that it will help them tremendously," Pennington said. "The tactical breathing is just giving them a tool to use. It's no different than the tools on their belts. It is just a tool that they can use to regulate their nervous system so they can stay in their thinking brain to make good decisions in the moment."

The Central Indiana Police Foundation provided $3,000 to fund both IMPD officers to take the training.