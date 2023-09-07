IMPD officer to be sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in federal court to stomping on handcuffed man's face

IMPD Sgt. Eric Huxley kicked Jermaine Vaughn in the head and face without lawful jurisdiction during the arrest.

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer seen on camera stomping on a handcuffed man's face during a 2021 arrest will be sentenced Friday.

Eric Huxley pleaded guilty in May as part of a plea deal in federal court in his rights violation case. Huxley pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, with three years of supervised release after his release from prison.

Huxley was indicted by a grand jury in October 2022 on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law for his conduct during the Sept. 24, 2021, apprehension of Jermaine Vaughn on Monument Circle.

Police responded to Monument Circle in September 2021 after a call for disorderly conduct. Court documents say Vaughn, who was experiencing homelessness, was being "loud and disorderly" and was asked to quiet down. When he didn't, officers arrested him.

IMPD video from the 2021 incident shows IMPD officers working to apprehend Vaughn. One of the officers held Vaughn's legs while the other handcuffed him. While Vaughn is on the ground, Huxley can be seen on body camera video kicking Vaughn in the face.

Huxley, who also faces state felony charges of official misconduct and battery, remains suspended without pay pending a recommendation of termination to the IMPD Civilian Police Merit Board. The Civilian Police Merit Board only reviews an officer’s status once the criminal process is completed.

Huxley is a 15-year veteran with the department.