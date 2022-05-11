IMPD officer arrested for battery for 2nd time in 2 weeks

Ofc. Michael Price was already on administrative leave for an arrest in Indianapolis on April 30.

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer was arrested on battery charges Wednesday for the second time in two weeks.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from a report on Ofc. Michael Price's initial arrest.)

Officer Michael Price, a 13-year veteran of the department, was arrested on a warrant for two counts of domestic battery and a count of battery on a child less than 14 years old. The Shelby County Sheriff's Department investigated the case.

Price was already on administrative leave with IMPD after his April 30 arrest on the southeast side of Indianapolis for domestic battery and battery. In that incident, police responded to an address on Gathering Lane after receiving an incomplete text message that referenced a possible "active assault" just after midnight.