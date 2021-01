The incident began near E. 30th Street and N. Shadeland Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the east side where an officer fired their gun.

The incident began around 1 p.m. near E. 30th Street and N. Shadeland Avenue. Police tell 13News no officers were injured.

Police are also at another scene about a mile away at 6695 E. 34th St.