IMPD officer accused of kicking handcuffed suspect due in federal court for plea hearing

IMPD Sgt. Eric Huxley kicked Jermaine Vaughn in the head and face without lawful jurisdiction during the arrest.

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer seen on camera kicking a handcuffed man in the face during a 2021 arrest is due in federal court Monday for a change of plea hearing in his rights violation case against the man.

Eric Huxley was indicted by a grand jury in October 2022 on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law for his conduct during the Sept. 24, 2021 apprehension of Jermaine Vaughn on Monument Circle.

Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson scheduled Huxley's hearing for 1 p.m. Monday at the U.S. Courthouse in Indianapolis.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on Huxley facing federal charges.

IMPD video from the 2021 incident shows IMPD officers working to apprehend Vaughn. One of the officers held Vaughn's legs while the other handcuffed him. While Vaughn is on the ground, Huxley can be seen on body camera video kicking Vaughn in the face.

Police responded to Monument Circle in September 2021 after a call for disorderly conduct. Court documents say Vaughn, who was experiencing homelessness, was being "loud and disorderly" and was asked to quiet down. When he didn't, officers arrested him.

Huxley, who also faces state felony charges of official misconduct and battery, remains suspended without pay pending a recommendation of termination to the IMPD Civilian Police Merit Board. The Civilian Police Merit Board only reviews an officer’s status once the criminal process is completed.

Huxley is a 15-year veteran with the department.