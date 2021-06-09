IMPD officer, another driver injured in crash during pursuit of stolen U-Haul

The officer's car collided with a vehicle not involved in the pursuit near Troy Avenue and Bluff Road Wednesday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer and another person were injured during the pursuit of a box truck Wednesday evening.

Police say officers had been looking for a stolen 10-foot U-Haul box truck Wednesday and spotted it near Troy and Madison avenues. When they tried to initiate a traffic stop, the driver of the truck fled the scene, leading officers on a pursuit.

During the chase, an IMPD officer's car collided with a civilian vehicle at Troy Avenue and Bluff Road.

The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital, reportedly in critical condition. Police later said the woman's condition had stabilized.

The officer is reported to be in good condition.