IMPD officer charged with domestic battery

Metro Police say Ofc. James Cox turned himself in after being charged with domestic battery last week.

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer was arrested Monday on charges of domestic battery.

According to Metro Police, a charge of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old was filed against Ofc. James Cox by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office on Friday. Cox was notified of the charges and turned himself in on Monday.

The charges stem from an IMPD Special Investigation Unit investigation that started last month. Officers were sent to a home in the 7600 block of Blue Willow Drive on the southeast side of Indianapolis the evening of June 16 after receiving a report alleging a possible assault.

The officers called in the Special Investigation Unit when they learned one of the parties allegedly involved in the disturbance was an off-duty IMPD officer.

IMPD said Cox is a five-year veteran of the department, currently working in the Southwest District, and is currently suspended for unrelated department violations.