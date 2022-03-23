Veteran IMPD officer charged in connection with marijuana grow

Christina Slack, a 22-year veteran of the department, has been charged for possession of marijuana, growing or cultivating marijuana and possession of marijuana.

INDIANAPOLIS — A veteran IMPD officer has been charged in connection with a marijuana grow following an IMPD Special Investigation Unit investigation, the department said Wednesday.

On Dec. 27, 2021, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of South Pasadena Street regarding a disturbance. When officers discovered that one of the people involved was a current IMPD officer who was off duty, detectives from IMPD's Special Investigation Unit were requested for further investigation.

After its investigation, IMPD presented the findings to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office for a charging decision.

On Tuesday, March 22, the prosecutor's office filed charges against Christina Slack for possession of marijuana, growing or cultivating marijuana and possession of marijuana, where a defendant knows it is growing on-premise and fails to destroy.

"Learning that one of IMPD's officers was charged is never something I want to hear. These charges are certainly a disappointment for me and the entire department," IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said in a statement. "At the same time, I appreciate for the work of detectives within the department who investigated this incident to the fullest."

Slack is a 22-year veteran of the department. IMPD said detectives will continue working with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office on the case.