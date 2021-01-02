IMPD officer fired after arrest

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer is out of a job after being arrested.
Chief Randal Taylor terminated probationary officer Andre Gude Monday after his arrest in Boone County.
Police say Gude was issued a summons to appear on charges of reckless driving, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
Gude had been with the department for one year and was assigned to Northwest District.
Gude was still under probationary status which allowed Chief Taylor to terminate his employment immediately.
“IMPD officers are held to the highest standards, not only by myself and the department, but more importantly by those we work for - the people of Indianapolis. And we are committed to transparency with our community,” said Chief Taylor. “It is my hope that promptly holding this individual accountable allows the more than 1,700 dedicated men and women who serve our neighborhoods every day to remain focused on our shared goals of building trust and reducing violence,” Taylor added.