IMPD: Drug bust nets 38lbs of marijuana, 1,300 bags of THC infused cereal

IMPD officers seized marijuana, THC wax, THC candies, vape cartridges, THC infused cereal and three handguns.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD announced a massive drug bust on Thursday that netted more than 65 pounds of marijuana and THC candies plus three guns and much more.

IMPD Northwest District said the department's Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Teams found the drugs while serving a search warrant.

During the search, they found 38 pounds of marijuana, 27 pounds of THC candies, 1,354 grams of THC wax, 260 vape cartridges, 1,300 packages of THC infused cereal and three handguns.

