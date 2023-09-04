IMPD: 2 critically wounded in northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot Sunday morning in an incident on Indianapolis' northeast side.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 7700 block of Newport Way, which is near North Shadeland Avenue and East 75th Street.
Police haven't shared many details but confirmed that officers – responding to a report of a shooting – discovered two people had been injured.
Both people were taken to Indianapolis hospitals. Both were said to be in critical condition.
It's not known if police have identified a suspect or determined a motive in the case.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.