IMPD: 2 critically wounded in northeast side shooting

It happened just before noon Sunday near East 75th Street and North Shadeland Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot Sunday morning in an incident on Indianapolis' northeast side.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 7700 block of Newport Way, which is near North Shadeland Avenue and East 75th Street.

Police haven't shared many details but confirmed that officers – responding to a report of a shooting – discovered two people had been injured.

Both people were taken to Indianapolis hospitals. Both were said to be in critical condition.

It's not known if police have identified a suspect or determined a motive in the case.