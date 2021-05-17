IMPD asks for help identifying porch pirate on city's northeast side

The incident happened near East 42nd Street and German Church Road in April.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a porch pirate on the city's northeast side.

IMPD shared doorbell video from a home in the 4000 block of Congaree Drive, near East 42nd Street and North German Church Road.

The video shows a man walk from the neighbor's driveway to the porch, take a package bag with an Amazon logo on it and seemingly get in a white vehicle in front of the house.

According to IMPD, the incident happened in April.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 317-327-6231 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.