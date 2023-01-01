1 man, 4 women shot in separate overnight incidents New Year's Day.

IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives were called to investigate five shootings in the first seven hours of New Year's Day.

INDIANAPOLIS — A violent start to 2023 saw IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives called to investigate five shootings in the first seven hours of New Year's Day.

In addition to the usual reports of indiscriminate gunfire at midnight, police were called to investigate a person at 12:15 a.m. at 917 Grant Avenue near 10th Street and Sherman Drive.

A woman was found who appeared to be shot. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to IMPD.

Man shot on Denison Street

A little more than an hour later, a officers were called to the southwest side on a report of a person shot. They found a man at 1019 Denison Street, south of Washington Street and west of Holt Road.

He was described at stable when taken to the hospital.

3 more women shot at different locations

Around 4 a.m., police were called to investigate a woman shot at 1510 East Naomi Street on the southeast side near I-65 and Raymond Street. She was alert and breathing when medics took her to the hospital.

Police found another woman shot when they were called to 2215 Pleasant Street east of Fountain Square just after 4:30 a.m. She was stable on the way to the hospital, according to police.

Just before 7 a.m., a fourth woman was found shot on the northwest side near Lafayette Road and Tibbs Avenue. Police were called to a house in the 2400 block of Centennial Street and found the woman shot there. She, too, was described as stable by police.

Authorities have not shared the names of the four women and the man who were shot overnight.