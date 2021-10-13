Man dead in shooting on Indy's near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after police discovered a body early Wednesday on Indianapolis' near north side.
Officers were called to the area of 30th Street and Kenwood Avenue just before 1 a.m. on a report of a person shot.
Police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police have not shared the victim's identity or information on a possible suspect at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
