IMPD asks for help finding 2 children believed to be with noncustodial father

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a man and two young children from Indianapolis.

Police said 30-year-old Rodney Pence, 3-year-old Cortez Pence and 2-year-old Sincere Pence were last seen Sunday, Aug. 20 in the 2200 block of Lesley Avenue, near East 21st Street and North Ritter Avenue.

Pence, who is the children's noncustodial parent, is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 225 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He drives a red 2004 Cadillac Escalade with a license plate number BLP403.

"At this time, we do not have specific information to believe the children are in danger. An Amber Alert is not expected at this point," said IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley in a statement to 13News.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-61610 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.