IMPD arrests 51-year-old man in northeast side homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives arrested a 51-year-old man for his alleged role in the death of a woman on the city's northeast side in January.

On Jan. 25, police responded to a report of a death investigation in the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive, near East 38th Street and North Sherman Drive, around 3:30 p.m.

Police arrived and found a woman, later identified as 53-year-old Jodessa Cooper, who had been shot in a vehicle. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Detectives identified 51-year-old David Ross, Sr. as a potential suspect.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, officers with IMPD's Violent Crimes Unit located Ross, and homicide detectives arrested him for reckless homicide.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decisions.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Dustin Keedy at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Dustin.Keedy@indy.gov.