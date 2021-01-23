Indianapolis police mark 10th anniversary of line of duty death of Ofcr. David Moore

Ofcr. Moore was shot the morning of Jan. 23, 2011 and died three days later.

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of the shooting that claimed the life of Indianapolis Police Officer David Moore.

On the morning of Jan. 23, 2011, Moore had stopped a stolen vehicle in the 3400 block of North Temple Avenue.

As the driver, later identified as Thomas Hardy, and Moore were outside their vehicles, Moore was shot multiple times before Hardy fled the scene.

Officer Moore was wearing a bullet-resistant vest but was shot in the chest, the left thigh, and twice in his face. He was taken to Wishard Memorial Hospital where he remained in a coma until he was taken off life support after his organs were donated on Jan. 26, 2011.

Hardy, a 60-year-old parolee, was apprehended later that evening and held for the robbery of a Dollar General store committed 50 minutes after the shooting.

He's now serving a life sentence for Moore's murder.

Officer Moore was 29 years old when he died and in his seventh year serving with the Indianapolis Police Department and was working in the North District.