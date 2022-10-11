IMPD: Man, 2 teenagers arrested for role in 2 carjackings and robbery

Rodriguez Hunt, 18, was arrested along with two 16-year-olds, IMPD said.

INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds were arrested in late September for their alleged role in two carjackings and a robbery, IMPD announced Tuesday.

Just after 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, a red Honda Civic was carjacked from the 3800 block of North Mitthoefer Road. Just before 11 p.m. that night, the car was used in a robbery in the 3700 block of East Washington Street, police said.

The suspects in both cases are believed to be the same people, IMPD said.

Detectives determined the carjacked vehicle may be in the Amber Woods apartment complex. On Sept. 27, IMPD robbery detectives, with assistance from other law enforcement, were conducting a follow-up investigation when they located the carjacked vehicle.

As officers attempted a traffic stop, the suspect fled in the car, leading to a short pursuit.

IMPD SWAT officers took two juveniles into custody without incident.

Detectives identified a third suspect in the case, 18-year-old Rodriguez Hunt, who was arrested without incident on Friday, Oct. 7.

All three suspects were arrested on a preliminary charge of robbery.

The suspects are also being investigated for a carjacking at 2040 E. Washington St. on Sept. 17, IMPD said.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make final charging decisions in the case.