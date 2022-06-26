IMPD: Man killed, woman wounded in southeast side shooting

Police said they found the man and woman outside a Renton Street duplex shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a Sunday morning shooting the left a man dead and woman seriously wounded on the city's southeast side.

According to an IMPD spokesman, the man and woman were found outside a duplex on Renton Street, near Keystone Avenue and Minnesota Street, shortly after 8:30 a.m.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The woman was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

Authorities have not shared their names.

Police have not released what led up to the shooting, but believe it was preceded by a disturbance of some type. No suspect information has been shared by investigators, who are still talking with potential witnesses.