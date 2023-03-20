IMPD: Man injured in far east side shooting

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Seine Court, near East 38th Street and North Post Road, around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting outside a house on Indianapolis' far east side early Monday.

Around 2:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 3400 block of Seine Court, near East 38th Street and North Post Road, for a report of a possible person shot.

There they located a man with apparent gunshot wounds who was transported to Methodist Hospital in stable condition, police said.

IMPD told 13News that they believe the shooting occurred during a domestic incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Police said Monday morning they had identified a female suspect but did not say if that suspect had been taken into custody.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact IMPD Detective Ronald Clayton at 317-327-3475. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.