IMPD: Man found dead inside car on near northeast side, homicide detectives investigating

As of early Monday, detectives were speaking with a person of interest in the case.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead inside a car on Indianapolis' near northeast side late Sunday.

Just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 11, IMPD officers responded to the 3600 block of North Lasalle Street, southwest of 38th Street and North Sherman Drive, for a call to check the welfare of a person.

There they located a man inside a car with traumatic injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation. As of early Monday, detectives were speaking with a person of interest and believe it was an isolated incident, police said.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will determine the man's exact cause of death and release his identity once family has been notified.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Gregory.Shue@indy.gov.