IMPD: Man arrested for role in west side shooting

The victim and suspect were found in a car in the 3800 block of Eagle View Drive, near West 38th Street and I-465.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man for his alleged role in a shooting on Indianapolis' west side early Sunday.

Officers responded to the 300 block of South Taft Avenue, north of Washington Street, for a report of a person shot around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, June 25. The officers were not able to find the female victim, and learned she had left with the man suspected of shooting her, IMPD said.

Officers then found her with the man in a car in the 3800 block of Eagle View Drive, more than seven miles away near West 38th Street and I-465. The female victim was found with a gunshot wound/s and taken to a local hospital. Her condition was not provided.

After talking with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, IMPD arrested 36-year-old Terrance Palmer on preliminary charges of domestic battery, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.