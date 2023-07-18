Man arrested for alleged role in east Indianapolis shooting

The shooting was reported around 2:15 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of North Shadeland Avenue, near East 38th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 28-year-old man was arrested Monday for his alleged role in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side over the weekend.

Around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, IMPD officers responded to the 3700 block of North Shadeland Avenue, near East 38th Street, for a report of a person shot. Police located a male victim who was described by police as stable when taken to a local hospital.

During their investigation, IMPD aggravated assault detectives identified Tyree Gilbert as a suspect in the shooting. Gilbert was taken into custody Monday afternoon, with assistance from IMPD's Violent Crime Unit and SWAT, police said.

Gilbert faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and criminal recklessness. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will determine formal charges in the case.