IMPD: Man arrested for robbery of 6 businesses on north side

The robberies occurred between mid-October and early December.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man last week for allegedly robbing six gas stations on Indianapolis' north side over the last few months.

From October through December 2022, IMPD robbery detectives have been investigating six business robberies on the north side of Indianapolis. After a robbery of a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of East 62nd Street in late November, detectives identified the suspect as Damon Smithson.

Smithson had an active warrant out of Marion County for robbery, IMPD said.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, detectives witnessed Smithson exiting a house in the 3600 block of Rural Street. Smithson was taken into custody without incident, and detectives collected evidence believed to be connected to the robberies.

IMPD said Smithson is believed to have committed the following robberies:

Oct. 19, 2022 - Circle K in 9500 block of N. Meridian St.

Oct. 24, 2022 - Speedway in 5900 block of E. 71st St.

Nov. 17, 2022 - Speedway in 6100 block of Allisonville Road

Nov. 28, 2022 - Shell in 500 block of E. 62nd St.

Dec. 6, 2022 - CVS in 2300 block of E. 46th St.

Dec. 10, 2022 - Family Dollar in 5100 block of N. Keystone Ave.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make final charging decisions in the case.