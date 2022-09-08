Police: Man arrested for alleged role in shooting on Indy's near east side

The shooting occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 5 in the 300 block of South Gray Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a Monday shooting on Indianapolis' near east side, IMPD said.

Joshua Burke, 33, is facing preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, police said.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, IMPD officers responded to the 300 block of South Gray Street, northeast of the intersection of South Rural Street and English Avenue, for a report of a person shot. There they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound(s).

The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

IMPD aggravated assault detectives identified Burke as a person of interest, and he was eventually arrested for his alleged role.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decision in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Bryan Rigby at the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3475 or email Bryan.Rigby@indy.gov.